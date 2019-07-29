Rena Turner Britt of Raleigh passed away peacefully at Carillon Assisted Living in Wake Forest with her family by her side.

She was born on July 25, 1942 in Clinton to the late Lewis and Lizzie Lucus Turner. Rena loved the beach, listening to gospel music, doing puzzles, NC State Wolfpack, Jeff Gordon, angels and most of all Rena loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Hayes Chapel Christian Church in Garner. In addition to her parents Rena is also preceded in death by sisters Dorothy Jones, Louise Street and Josephine Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Colonial Heights Free Will Baptist Church, 1140 West Elizabeth St., Clinton. Burial will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery.

Rena leaves to cherish her memories her husband, John Britt; two sons, Ricky Britt and wife Karen, Kenny Britt and wife Terry; two grandchildren, Christopher Britt and Dena' Guin; three great-grandchildren, Hanna Guin, Kaitlin Guin and Christopher Guin; sisters, Daisy Smith of Clinton, Edna Byrd also of Clinton, Barbara Magon of Virginia, Naomi Eaton of Virginia.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.