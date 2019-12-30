Retha Hayes

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Retha Knowles Hayes, 94, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Holland's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Billy Hall and the Rev. Christi Christianson officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hayes was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Wiley C. and Chellie Holland Knowles. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lewis "Bill" Hayes; son, Billy Ray Hayes; sister, Frances Guinn; and brothers, Mixton, Earl, Wiley Dixon, Sam, David and C.T. Knowles. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen Hayes of the home; sister, Zola Crumpler of Clinton and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.