Retha Knowles Hayes

Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Holland's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church
Obituary
Retha Hayes

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Retha Knowles Hayes, 94, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Holland's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Billy Hall and the Rev. Christi Christianson officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hayes was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Wiley C. and Chellie Holland Knowles. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lewis "Bill" Hayes; son, Billy Ray Hayes; sister, Frances Guinn; and brothers, Mixton, Earl, Wiley Dixon, Sam, David and C.T. Knowles. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen Hayes of the home; sister, Zola Crumpler of Clinton and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
