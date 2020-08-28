Retha Mae Hobbs

CLINTON— Mrs. Retha Mae Royal Hobbs, 85, of 531 Edgar Street, Clinton, passed away Wednesday, Aug.t 26, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the Running Branch Church of Christ Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, with Rev. Thomas Raynor officiating.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

