Rexton Bernie (Billy) Simmons

Service Information
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-2066
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Park
Obituary
Rexton (Billy) Simmons

CLINTON — Rexton Bernie (Billy) Simmons, 86, of 873 Honeycutt Road, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dunn.

A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 13, at 2 p.m. in Grandview Memorial Park with the Rev. Matthew Creech officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter Barbara Lou Naylor at 781 Honeycutt Road, Clinton, NC 28328.

Rexton, born in 1933 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Bernie Jennings Simmons and Vara Jackson Simmons. He worked several years with Erwin Cotton Mill and afterwards began farming. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Roy Jennings Simmons, a grandson, Trampas Jennings Simmons a son-in-law, Keith Naylor, a brother Cronnor Gilliam "CJ" Simmons and a sister Frieda Simmons Parrish.

Survivors include; his wife Sudie Alene Simmons, son, Rexton Billy Simmons and wife Linda of Clinton; daughters, Barbara Lou Naylor of Clinton and Sherry Lee Fann and husband Keith Fann of Salemburg; and grandchildren, Toni Brook Simmons, Amy Leah Naylor and Leanna Fann and great-granddaughter Alexis Simmons.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a church of one's choice or the Sudan Shriners transportation unit at 1425 S. Glenburnie Road, Suite 4, New Bern, NC 28562

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumplerhoneycutt.com.


Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
