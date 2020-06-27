Rhea Jeanice "Jenny" Hall

CLINTON — Rhea Jeanice "Jenny" Hall, 57, of 107 C Royal Lane, passed away, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Wake Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, June 28 at Clinton City Cemetery with Elder Barbara Cox officiating. There will be a walkthrough viewing 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 27 with the family present from 4 to 5 p.m.

Jenny, born in 1962 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Jim Wiegel and Margaret Katherine Wallace. She was a waitress in the food service industry and attended Clinton Family Worship Center. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Tonya Lynn Pope.

Survivors include; daughters, Jessica Morrisey and Tiffany Sessoms (Leonard Moore); son, Travis Wallace (Felicia); grandchildren, Kaleb Hall (Abby), Alexis Morrisey, and Hayden Wallace; siblings, Kimberly Marie Pietrolaj (Joe Rodriguez), Eddie Pietrolaj (Michelle) and Ray Bass. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.