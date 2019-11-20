Rheudolph "Rhudy" Gray

AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Rheudolph "Rhudy" Gray, 89 of Autryville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at SECU Hospice House, Smithfield.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Mount Carmel Church of God of Prophecy, 1655 Mount Carmel Church Road, Autryville, with Pastor Bryan Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, and other times at the home. Burial will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, Texas.

Rhudy was born April 3, 1930 in Blum, Travis County, Texas, to John C. and Nettie Valentine Sevier Gray and was the youngest of nine children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joyce Brown Gray; and his siblings. He worked as a welder for 40 years with Texaco-Chevron in the Petrochemical industry.

He is survived by his wife, Lettie Lou Gray; son, Jeffery and wife Marie Gray; daughters, Lana and husband Harold Licatino, Phyllis and husband Mike Burgess; six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren; and his adopted family: son, Laurice and wife Becky Williams; grandchildren, Laurice "Junior" and wife Cheryl Williams, Dawn and husband Richard "Dickie" Walters, Brooke and husband Bryan Strickland; great grandchildren, Whitney Williams, Gavin Williams, Gabby Walters, Abigail Walters, Bentley Strickland, Brody Strickland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Carmel Church of God of Prophecy, 1615 Mount Carmel Church Road, Autryville, N.C. 28318, Attn: Operation Christmas Child.

