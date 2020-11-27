Richard "Rick" Alan Martin, 65, passed away Nov. 23, 2020 from COVID-19.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Robert and Marilyn Martin. He was happily married to his wife, Lynn Fann Martin.

Rick is the beloved father of Nate Martin and girlfriend (Sindy Ortega) of Davie, Fla. Admired stepfather of Gina (Eric) Tew of Dunn, Matt (Danielle) Sutton of Seattle; cherished Pops to Carson and Wesley Tew; dear brother of David (Sharon) of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Nancy (Joel) Grumm of Lake City, Mich., Peggy (Tom) Kmiec of Troy, Mich; loving uncle of Justin Martin, Lauren Grumm Bieszka, Philip Grumm, Adam Kmiec, and Kate Kmiec. He was much loved by his large extended family and many friends.

Rick was a proud graduate of Eastern Michigan University where he studied Science Teacher Education/General Science Teacher Education. He graduated from South Lake High School in 1973.

For the last 15 years Rick worked at Cumberland County Schools — Luther "Nick" Jeralds Middle School. He cherished his years as a teacher, looking forward each year to setting up his classroom and meeting the new students. He often told stories of Mr. Bones, his classroom skeleton.

Rick was a wonderful, devoted husband. He enjoyed the simple things in life, spending time with his family, morning coffee on the deck, and watching his grandsons play baseball. He looked forward to visits from Nate, annual trips to Michigan, and retirement plans. He was planning to retire at the end of the 2020/2021 school year.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, Dunn.