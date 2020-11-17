Richard "Pete" Ammons, Jr.

GARLAND — Mr. Richard "Pete" Ammons, Jr., 78, of Garland passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Carr's Chapel Freewill Holiness Church with Rev. Billy Bass, Rev. Teresa Ammons and Michael Ammons officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery with full fireman's honors.

Mr. Ammons was a native of Bladen County, the son of Richard and Tiny Hall Ammons. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Geneva Jackson Ammons and sister Doris Hunter. He was retired Roseboro Police Chief, Public Works Director and was a member of the Roseboro Fire Department for 42 years. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was also a member of Carr's Chapel Freewill Holiness Church.

He is survived by his wife, Connie D. Ammons of the home; daughter, Angela Hudson of Roseboro; son, Michael Ammons and wife, Amy of Autryville; sister, Hilda Faircloth of Clinton; brother, Willie Ammons of Magnolia; five grandchildren, Lindsay, Taylor, Abby Madelyn and Reed; and three great grandchildren, Rilyn, Kenslie and Ellie.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro. The family request that you please wear a mask.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.