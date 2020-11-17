1/
Mr. Richard Ammons Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard "Pete" Ammons, Jr.

GARLAND — Mr. Richard "Pete" Ammons, Jr., 78, of Garland passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Carr's Chapel Freewill Holiness Church with Rev. Billy Bass, Rev. Teresa Ammons and Michael Ammons officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery with full fireman's honors.

Mr. Ammons was a native of Bladen County, the son of Richard and Tiny Hall Ammons. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Geneva Jackson Ammons and sister Doris Hunter. He was retired Roseboro Police Chief, Public Works Director and was a member of the Roseboro Fire Department for 42 years. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was also a member of Carr's Chapel Freewill Holiness Church.

He is survived by his wife, Connie D. Ammons of the home; daughter, Angela Hudson of Roseboro; son, Michael Ammons and wife, Amy of Autryville; sister, Hilda Faircloth of Clinton; brother, Willie Ammons of Magnolia; five grandchildren, Lindsay, Taylor, Abby Madelyn and Reed; and three great grandchildren, Rilyn, Kenslie and Ellie.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro. The family request that you please wear a mask.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Carr's Chapel Freewill Holiness Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved