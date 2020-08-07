1/
Richard Lee Carlson
Richard Lee Carlson

Magnolia — Richard Lee Carlson, 62, of 1615 Merritt Road, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Duplin Vidant Hospital.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Richard, born in Indiana, PA, was the son of the late Richard Harry Carlson and Donna Weinell Carlson.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon Cassatt and husband Donald of Maryland, and nieces, Shannon Grissom, of VA, Taylor Cassatt, Sarah Cassatt, and Jordan Cassatt of MD. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, ATTEN: Advance Guard, PO Box 758518, Topeka, Kansas 66675.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
