Richard Byrd Jr.

Richard Murray Byrd Jr. 87, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born in Calypso, North Carolina, on Jan. 26, 1932 to Richard Murray Byrd and Virginia Wells Byrd. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Manley Byrd, his parents and his brother Douglas.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wanda Ezzell Byrd; his daughter, Sheri Andrews of Virginia Beach. Va.; three grandsons; and two great-grandsons.

Richard was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m., followed by the burial in the Princess Anne Gardens Cemetery on Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.