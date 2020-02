Richard James

SALEMBURG — Richard Pete James, 73, of 684 Lakewood School Road, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro, N.C. Interment in the Roseboro Cemetery, with military honors.

Visitation took place Friday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, with family present from 7 to 8 p.m.