CLINTON — Richard Woodrow "Dick" Lowe, 81, of 907 Lakeview Drive in Clinton, and formerly a longtime resident of Edenton, and Williamsburg, Va, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Mr. Lowe was born in Bertie County on Aug. 28, 1938, and was the son of the late Deford Woodrow and Carrie Pearl "Polly" Manning Lowe. A retired farmer, he was raised in the fellowship of Macedonia Baptist Church near Edenton, but for many years had been a member of Piney Woods Friends Meeting in Belvidere. He served briefly in the North Carolina National Guard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Violet Winslow-Lowe; his son, Harvey Randall "Randy" Lowe; his sister, Kay Riddlebarger; and by his former wife and mother of his sons, Jo Ann Copeland Lowe.

Surviving are two sons, John Robert Lowe (Vevlyn) of Clinton, and Stephen Douglas Lowe (Danielle) of Greenville; two sisters, Ivy Mitchell and Nelia "Teeny" Lane, both of Greensboro; two brothers, Larry Lowe of Texas/Denver and Garry Lowe of Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Sean Christopher Lowe, Carter Allan Lowe, Jackson Cody Lowe, and Khloe Ann Lowe.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in Piney Woods Friends Meeting and will be conducted by Pastor Jeremy Pugh and the Rev. Bob Young. Burial will follow in Up River Cemetery. Friends may join the family Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Piney Woods Friends Meeting Building Fund, 118 Piney Woods Road, Belvidere, NC 27919 or to First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir Fund, 208 Sampson Street, Clinton, NC 28328.

