Ricky Starnes

CLINTON — Ricky Starnes, 29, of 147 Lorriane Road, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Spirit of Life Church Church of God, 180 Overland Road, Clinton, with Bishop Darin Parker officiating. Visitation will be held following the service at the church.

