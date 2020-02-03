Rita Coates

CLINTON — Mrs. Rita Hannigan Coates, 74, of 2004 Basstown Road, passed away at Rex Hospital in Raleigh on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 with her family by her side.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bernistine Royal officiating. Burial will follow in the Ingold Family Cemetery.

Born on Nov. 7, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan, Rita was the daughter of the late William Patrick and Thelma Lee Smith Hannigan and widow to Robert Wesley Coates. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and loved her job and her patients. She had a passion for carpentry and woodworking over the years, and loved flowers, especially tulips and daffodils. She loved nothing more than being at home, surrounded by her family and having her beloved Chihuahua, Chico, by her side.

Rita is survived by three daughters, Maureen Miller and husband, Dean of Roseboro, Tara Boykin and husband, Bobby of Clinton, Lynda Boykin and husband, Michael of Salemburg; a sister, Patsy Pitts of Puyallup, Washington; a brother, Jed Hannigan of Garland; her grandson, Shawn Boykin; and her furry friends: dog, Chico and her cat, Dusty.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, prior to the service, beginning at noon, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting ww.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Coates family.