Robert "Bob" Gregory

Mr. Robert "Bob" Baldwin Gregory, 74, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Woodlands Assisted Living and Nursing Center.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be the Rev. Bryan Strickland. Burial with military honors will follow at Wiley Autry Cemetery in Autryville.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Gregory and Elnora Claire Kaiser Gregory; father-in-law, Odell Faircloth; brother-in-law, Jeffery Faircloth; and a sister-in-law, Melody Ruth.

Bob was a Vietnam veteran in the United States Army. He also retired from Sprint Telephone Company, after that he worked with Sessoms Construction Company and Wayne McDonald's Southview Sanitation Company.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Joyce Gregory of the home; children, Alecia Gregory Williamson and husband, Mark of Burgaw and Ryan Brett Gregory of Wrightsville Beach; grandchildren, John Foster Williamson and Sophie Joelle Williamson, both of Burgaw; brothers, Daniel Gregory of California and David Gregory of Montana; mother-in-law, Honesta Faircloth of Autryville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susie Bullard and husband, William of Roseboro; brother-in-law, David Ruth of Hope Mills; and several nieces and nephews.

