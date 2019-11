Robert "Dee" Boykin

CLINTON — Mr. Robert "Dee" Boykin, 69, of 704 Ferrell St., passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Rex Hospital, Raleigh.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Worley Funeral Home with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

