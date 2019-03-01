Robert Bradshaw

CLINTON — Mr. Robert Carlisle Bradshaw, 79, of 706 College St., passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at his home, with his family and friends by his side.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Bradshaw Family Cemetery, located on Bradshaw Road, with President Alfred Tyndall and Elder Lee West officiating. Visitation will follow immediately after the service at the cemetery.

Born on May 5, 1939 in Robeson County, Robert was the son of the late James Petyon and Anna Price Batten Bradshaw. After graduating high school, Robert joined the United States Marine Corps in 1958 where he proudly served his country for several years. Robert was a very intelligent man, who loved a challenge. After college, he pursued a profession as a Research Scientist, having had several businesses and in his later years he did a lot of consulting work. He was also a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Windsor, N.C.

Robert is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cecilia Mendes de Moraes-Bradshaw; niece, Karen LaMonica; and nephew, Norwood Lee Bradshaw, Jr.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Norwood Lee Bradshaw.

