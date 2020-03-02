Robert C. Fields

CLINTON — Robert C. Fields, 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Duke Medical Center after a hard fought and courageous battle with cancer.

Robert was born in Cumberland County, North Carolina, on April 27, 1941 to the late Elvin and Lillie Smith Fields. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Janet Honeycutt King Fields on June 3, 2003. He was also preceded in death by his brother Lacey Elwood Fields.

Robert served his country for over 42 years in the Army, Army National Guard, and Air Force Reserve. He retired in 2001 with the rank of Master Sergeant. Robert also had a 36-year career with the United States Postal Service retiring as Postmaster in 2001. He continued in retirement to work as a real estate broker at Clinton Realty. Robert was a member of the Clinton High School class of 1959, and also received a degree in logistics management from the University of the Air Force in Charleston, S.C. Robert was a lifetime member of Post 7547, and also a member of the Hiram Masonic Lodge 98. He also was a real estate broker with the N.C. real estate license board.

Robert did meet strangers, but they were not strangers for long. His outgoing and caring personality allowed people both locally and all across the country to call Robert a friend. He was well known, well liked, and touched so many lives in a positive manner. He always took care of his family and friends alike. Throughout his lengthy illness Robert never complained, and always continued to have a positive outlook on life.

Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Guy officiating in Clinton followed by a service to celebrate Robert's life at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will be immediately following the service at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Masonic and military honors.

Robert is survived by his daughter Charlotte Fields Watson and husband Vince of the home, son Jeff King and wife Kay of Clinton, and son Kerry King and fiancé Nancy Meeks of Clinton; four grandchildren, Chad King and significant other Michaela Wilson of Clinton, Brittney King Godwin and husband Brett of Dunn, Sky Langley and husband Alex of Leland, Beth King and significant other Taylor Lucas of Cary; and two great-grandchildren, Chace Gunner King and Ada James King of Clinton.

In addition, he is survived by his brother James Fields and wife Pat of Clinton, his sister Elizabeth Pusey of Wilmington. He is also survived by his special friend, Ms. Lynda Uzzell of Goldsboro.

The family asks to honor his memory by considering supporting a veteran's .