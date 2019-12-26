Dr. Robert Clyde Owen Sr.

ROSEBORO — Dr. Robert Clyde Owen Sr., 87, of Roseboro passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the Ayden Court.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Roseboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bobby Herring officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic rites.

Dr. Owen was a native of Sampson County, the son of Robert Calhoun and Maggie Gavin Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lacye Bailey Harris Owen.

He was a retired teacher, principal and Assistant Superintendent of the Sampson County Schools. He was a Commissioner of the Town of Roseboro for 12 years and was Mayor Pro Tem for 10 years. He was a member of the Roseboro United Methodist Church and also a past master of the Roseboro Masonic Lodge, #585. He was an United States Air Force veteran from 1953 - 1957. He was a Corporal in the North Carolina National Guard from 1957 - 1959.

He is survived by two sons, Robert C. Owen Jr. and wife, Deborah of Winterville and David B. Owen and wife, Jacqueline of Dusseldorf, Germany; three grandchildren, Bailey, Christian and Cody Owen; and a sister, Katie Earl Owen Morgan of Buies Creek.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
