ROSEBORO — Dr. Robert Clyde Owen Sr., 87, of Roseboro passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the Ayden Court.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Roseboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bobby Herring officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic rites.

Dr. Owen was a native of Sampson County, the son of Robert Calhoun and Maggie Gavin Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lacye Bailey Harris Owen.

He was a retired teacher, principal and Assistant Superintendent of the Sampson County Schools. He was a Commissioner of the Town of Roseboro for 12 years and was Mayor Pro Tem for 10 years. He was a member of the Roseboro United Methodist Church and also a past master of the Roseboro Masonic Lodge, #585. He was an United States Air Force veteran from 1953 - 1957. He was a Corporal in the North Carolina National Guard from 1957 - 1959.

He is survived by two sons, Robert C. Owen Jr. and wife, Deborah of Winterville and David B. Owen and wife, Jacqueline of Dusseldorf, Germany; three grandchildren, Bailey, Christian and Cody Owen; and a sister, Katie Earl Owen Morgan of Buies Creek.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.