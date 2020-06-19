Robert "Jimmy" Corbett

CLINTON — Robert "Jimmy" Edward Corbett, 85, of 157 Hargrove Road, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service was held at 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Grandview Memorial Garden with the Rev. Bill West officiating. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, just before the service, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, and at other times at the home.

Jimmy, born in 1935 in Johnston County, was the son of the late William Ivey Corbett and Jessie Mae Bailey Corbett. He was a Coordinator with IBM and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Rae Wiggins Corbett and sisters, Iva Mae Corbett and Christine Johnson.

Survivors include: daughter, Kimberly Corbett-Collier and husband Bert of Clinton; grandson, Robert Matthew Corbett (Nicole); great grandchildren, Landon Corbett, Aubree and Kaitlynn McMullen; step-grandchildren, Allen and Jordan Collier; brothers, Earl Corbett (Bonnie) and Ricky Corbett (Janet); and sister, Shirley Johnson (John).

Special thanks to 3HC and Beulah Blue for the love and care shown to him during his illness. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.