Robert E Von Hagel

CLINTON— Robert E Von Hagel, passed away at his home in Clinton on July 11, 2020.

Robert was born on Dec. 1, 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland to Frank and Dorothy (Price) Von Hagel. After graduating from Drexel Institute of Technology, he worked as an Electrical Engineer for several years until taking an early retirement to move to the White Mountains of New Hampshire where he owned and operated a mobile home park. He moved to Clinton in the later 1990s.

Robert especially loved bicycling and could be seen riding all over Clinton with his trailer behind him picking up groceries or running errands. As a big believer in physical fitness, he climbed all 48 peaks of the White Mountains and became a member of the NH48 while living in New Hampshire and had many happy memories of climbing with his daughters. He also enjoyed kayaking, geocaching, ham radio (A14UL), reading, computers and the theater, a passion he shared with his wife Mary. Robert was a past member of the Friends of Sampson County Waterways as well as The Center for Health and Wellness. A naturally curious person, Robert was always learning something new which he was happy to share with family and friends via email. He was a strong advocate for conservation and prided himself on his small environmental footprint. Although his time was cut short, he lived a full and meaningful life.

Robert is pre-deceased by his parents and his brother, Donald. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Mary (Pate Tyndall) Von Hagel; his three daughters, Susan (Timothy) Fabian of Maryland, Sandra (Scott) Silva of New Hampshire, and Sharon West of Clinton; his grandchildren, Allison Silva and Jackson West; his wife's family: Richard (Serena) Tyndall and their son Stephen, and Rhonda Strickland and her sons Joshua and Henry; and by his cat, Emma.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.