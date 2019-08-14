Robert Earl Howard

Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC
28441
(910)-529-4001
Robert Howard

GARLAND — Mr. Robert Earl Howard, 71, of 56 North Powell St., died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Garland Community Cemetery.

Mr. Howard is survived by two sisters Elnita Howard of Garland and Ethel Tatum of Clinton, and a host of nieces and nephews

A public viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Carter Funeral Home.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland, www.carterfh.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
