Robert Howard

GARLAND — Mr. Robert Earl Howard, 71, of 56 North Powell St., died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Garland Community Cemetery.

Mr. Howard is survived by two sisters Elnita Howard of Garland and Ethel Tatum of Clinton, and a host of nieces and nephews

A public viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Carter Funeral Home.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland, www.carterfh.com.