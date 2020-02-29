Robert Franklin Naylor

CLINTON — Robert Franklin Naylor, 62, of 2988 Church Road, passed away peacefully in his home, Feb. 28, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 3 pm, Sunday March 1, at Hopewell United Methodist Church with Rev. Gregg Presnal and Rev. Dennis Sheperd officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Sunday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Interment will follow in the Harnett Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Robert, born February 5, 1958 in Sampson County, was the son of James Franklin Naylor and Carolyn Porter Naylor.

Robert continued the family tradition of farming. He was respected nationally by his peers for his dedication to corn production and won numerous awards for his efforts. Robert enjoyed working with his cows and especially loved fellowship with his family, friends, his boat and speckled trout fishing. He was known and loved for his gentle nature and sense of humor.

Robert showed remarkable strength and peace throughout his battle with cancer and was an inspiration to many. He was joyful in hope, patient in affliction and faithful in prayer.

Survivors include; wife, Ann Edwards Naylor of the home; daughters, Christie Hargrove and husband Jamie, Robin Higgins and husband Brian; and son, Robert Ashley Naylor and wife Taylor. Grandchildren, Anna, Ava James and Ella Hargrove; Naylor, Lalon and Whitley Ann Higgins. Parents are James Franklin Naylor and Carolyn Porter Naylor; sisters, Glenda Tew and husband Craig of Dunn and Becky Steadman and husband Gil of Raleigh; five nieces, five nephews, three great nephews and one great niece.

Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts may be given to:

Hopewell United Methodist Church

4641 Church Road, Newton Grove, NC 28366 or

Harnett Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund

c/o Ronald Jackson 128 Gordon Road Clinton, NC 28328

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC.