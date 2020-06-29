Robert "Bobby" Vann

CLINTON — Robert Franklin "Bobby" Vann, 87, of 401 Fox Lake Drive, passed away at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Born Oct. 4, 1932, Bobby was the son of the late Umselee McLamb and Frank Vann and grew up in the Piney Green area of Sampson County. He graduated from Herring School and served in the 8th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in Fort Jackson and later in Germany. Bobby was a car dealer in Clinton for many years and the owner and operator of Bobby Vann Auto Sales.

Bobby was a 50-year member of the Sudan Shriners and a Master Mason for Hiram Lodge #98. He was a member of the Grove Park Baptist Church, the Adult I SS class, and the Baptist Men.

Bobby was a people person who loved his friends (of which there were many) and he never met a stranger. One of his favorite pastimes was boating with family, friends, and the youth church group in Little Clinton at White Lake. In his earlier years, one could always count on Bobby having a jukebox on the pier to provide music for his friends. He was also a small plane enthusiast and private pilot who owned numerous airplanes. His last airplane was registered as N104BV (his birthday). Bobby always enjoyed traveling to the "Sun-n-Fun Fly In" in Lakeland, Florida with friends. Better known as "Lightning Vann", Bobby was a dedicated member of Woody's Crank Shaft group, as well as the "Retired Lunch Bunch".

Bobby is survived by his wife, Jane West Vann of the home; three stepchildren: Karen Suggs and husband, Mike of White Lake; Rhonda Steele and husband, Vaughn of Hope Mills and Alan West and wife, Cheryl of Elizabethtown; six step-grandchildren: Jake, Luke and Lacey Suggs; and Cameron, Maddie and Carlie West. He is also survived by his sister, Alice Faye Owens of the Piney Green area, and sisters-in-law: Mary Elizabeth Honeycutt; Thelma DeMarco and husband, Steve; and Eloise Arens and husband, Dick. He is also survived by nieces: Vickie Smith and husband, Alfred; Wendy Butler and husband, Bruce; Diane Lucas, Charlene Honeycutt, Vickie Phillips, April DeMarco; and nephew, Chris DeMarco and wife, Cindy; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Honeycutt Vann; sister, Mary Emma Daughtry; and brother-in-law, Charlie Honeycutt.

A graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park with Masonic Rites on Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Shook officiating. Please practice social distancing and wear a face covering/mask should you attend the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bobby's memory to the Shriner's Hospital for Children at P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510 or to the Grove Park Baptist Church Youth Program at 609 NE Blvd., Clinton, NC 28328.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of 3HC Home, Health & Hospice for their compassionate care and dedication.

