Robert Warren

CLINTON — Mr. Robert Glenn Warren, 72, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Newton Grove. Private burial service at a later date. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 3, after the memorial service.

Mr. Warren is survived by his wife, Wanda W. Warren; daughter, Michelle W. Coleman and fiancé Corbett Bruntz of Pinehurst; grandson, Will Coleman; sisters, Anna W. Carr of Chapel Hill and Kathy W. Nicholson of Cary; beloved nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and very special neighbors.

He is preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Edna Warren, and brother, Raymond Edward Warren, Jr.

Memorials may be made to Brantley Daniel Best Scholarship Fund c/o Sampson Community College, at Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 318 Clinton, N.C. 28329, Attn: Lisa Turlington.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove.