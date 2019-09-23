Robert Heath

CLINTON — Robert Frank "Bobby" Heath, 66, of 1001 Ozzie Road, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019 at his home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the First United Methodist Church in Clinton with the Rev. T. R. Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Bobby, born in 1953 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Cuyler Freeman Heath, Jr. and Mary Jane Keller Heath. He worked as a hydro-geologist with NC State Government. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, a paratrooper in the 82nd Army Airborne, an avid golfer, and a fisherman. He was a member of the South Eastern Seniors Golf Group. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, William Nelson "Bill" Heath.

Survivors include; wife, Kimberly Warren Heath; son, Cuyler Frank Heath and wife Courtney; grandson, Cuyler "Jensen" Heath; brothers, Cuyler Freeman Heath III and wife Audrey of Sneads Ferry, Thomas Keller Heath and wife Linda of Clinton, and James A. Heath and wife Terre of Sneads Ferry ; sister, Mary Margaret Swain and husband Doug of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Ann Heath; and faithful companions, Brodie and Skeeter.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to the Margaret Heath Missionary Fund, at First United Methodist Church, 208 Sampson St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.