AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Robert Junior Faircloth, 91, of Autryville, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home.

Born Oct. 23, 1927 in Cumberland County, he was the son of the late Santford and Rose Faircloth. He worked as a maintenance worker with the Town of Autryville.

He is survived by his family, Yvonne and Ronald Williams, Theresa and David Esopito, Schibon and James Cashwell, Jeffrey and Lisa Farmer; nieces, Ina Whipple, Eva Britt, Juanita Long; nephew, James Collister; and very special son, Burnis Jackson.

The family wants to say very special thanks to 3HC Hospice of Clinton for all their care and support.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, with the Rev. Stevie Horne officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Autryville New Life Church of God Cemetery.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.