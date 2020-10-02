Robert Junius "RJ" Underwood

CLINTON — Mr. Robert Junius "RJ" Underwood, 92, of Nathan Dudley Road, passed away early Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Facility in Clinton.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family requests social distancing and everyone to wear masks at the service.

Born on Nov. 4, 1927 in Sampson County, RJ was the son of the late Minnie Gaddy and Junius Robert Underwood, and the widower of Estelle Alderman Butler Underwood. He was a farmer his entire life and a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton. RJ was a hard-working man, dedicated to his family, the Lord and his farm. He loved nothing more than being on his Massey-Ferguson tractor, or working outside. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

RJ leaves behind to cherish his memory, a son, Mark Underwood and wife, Linda of Clinton; two daughters: Deborah Lucas and husband, Nick of Faison and Marlene Underwood and husband, Keith of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Sue Underwood of Clinton; sister: Betty Grooms of Charlotte; special friend, Doris Tyndall; nine grandchildren: Shannon Williams (Brent), Niles Lucas (Tara), Camaron Bryan (Morgan), Heather Straughn, Amy Tyndall (Mark), Jordan Underwood (Meagan), Tyler Underwood, Brittany Clark (Scottie), and Brandon Underwood (Stormie). He was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, RJ was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Underwood; brother, Perry Underwood and two sisters: Louise Stephens and Annie Ruth McLean.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mary Gran and Liberty Hospice for their care of Mr. Underwood. Your kindness and love shown to him is greatly appreciated. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

