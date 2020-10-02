1/1
Robert Junius "RJ" Underwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Junius "RJ" Underwood

CLINTON — Mr. Robert Junius "RJ" Underwood, 92, of Nathan Dudley Road, passed away early Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Facility in Clinton.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family requests social distancing and everyone to wear masks at the service.

Born on Nov. 4, 1927 in Sampson County, RJ was the son of the late Minnie Gaddy and Junius Robert Underwood, and the widower of Estelle Alderman Butler Underwood. He was a farmer his entire life and a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton. RJ was a hard-working man, dedicated to his family, the Lord and his farm. He loved nothing more than being on his Massey-Ferguson tractor, or working outside. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

RJ leaves behind to cherish his memory, a son, Mark Underwood and wife, Linda of Clinton; two daughters: Deborah Lucas and husband, Nick of Faison and Marlene Underwood and husband, Keith of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Sue Underwood of Clinton; sister: Betty Grooms of Charlotte; special friend, Doris Tyndall; nine grandchildren: Shannon Williams (Brent), Niles Lucas (Tara), Camaron Bryan (Morgan), Heather Straughn, Amy Tyndall (Mark), Jordan Underwood (Meagan), Tyler Underwood, Brittany Clark (Scottie), and Brandon Underwood (Stormie). He was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, RJ was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Underwood; brother, Perry Underwood and two sisters: Louise Stephens and Annie Ruth McLean.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mary Gran and Liberty Hospice for their care of Mr. Underwood. Your kindness and love shown to him is greatly appreciated. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Underwood family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved