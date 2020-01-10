Mr. Robert Lathan Fisher, 55 passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Pastor Larry McCormick and Pastor William Franklin Maness. Burial will follow at Fisher Cemetery in Autryville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019 at the funeral home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William James Fisher and Caroline Montine Horne Fisher; and a sister, Lonnie Marie Collister.

He worked for over 34 years with ES & J Enterprise in Autryville.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Fisher of the home; sons, William M. Bagley and wife, Jamie and Robert Lynwood Fisher and wife, Tabetha all of Autryville; grandchildren, Brandon, David, Michael, Kaylyn, Rebekah and James; brothers, James Fisher Jr. of S.C. and Donald Ray Fisher of Autryville; and a sister, Pam Clark and husband, Richard of Stedman.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.