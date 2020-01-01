Robert Louis Strickland

SALEMBURG — Mr. Robert Louis Strickland, 82 of 2445 Bonnetsville Road, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Salemburg Baptist Church with the Rev. David Averette and the Rev. John Adams officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Born July 17, 1937 in Sampson County, Robert was the son of the late Luke and Myrtle Lee Strickland. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, was a part of the National Guard and was a mason. Robert was retired with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, where he spent 30 years as Shop Superintendent. He continued to farm and raise poultry in Sampson County until his passing. Robert was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family very much.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy P. Strickland, of the home; and his daughter, Anita Strickland Blosser and husband, Sean of Richmond, Va.; and his two grandchildren, Alana Blosser and Devlin Blosser.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his three brothers: Frankie Strickland, Marion Strickland and Joseph Strickland; and his three sisters: Betty I. Barefoot, Rebecca Wood and Ellen Pearsall.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. in the Salemburg Baptist Church Family Life Center, and other times at his home.

