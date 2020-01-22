Robert Strickland

FAYETTEVILLE — Robert Louis Strickland, 84, of 1110 Windmill Road, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2010 at his home.

Robert, born in 1935 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Robert Lee Strickland and Madge Alma Jacobs Strickland. He was a painter and attended New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Elieen Strickland.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. with Preacher Steve England and Preacher Tony Brewington officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home of his grandson, Edward.

Survivors include: son, Louis Strickland (Sharee); daughter, Donna Banks; step-daughter, Miriam Hopkins; siblings, E.R. Smith (Lawrence), Claudie W. Strickland (Rene), Ann Carter (Gary), Judy Jacobs, McDuffie Strickland (Linda); grandchildren, Christopher Strickland (Madas), Edward Strickland, Cynthia Banks, William Banks, Shalitha Banks, Derrick Hopkins, Tierani Hopkins and Mariah Hopkins; and several great-grandchildren.

