Robert (Bobby) Lucas

FAYETTEVILLE — Robert (Bobby) Lucas, 78, of 1734 Eastover St., died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Grandview Memorial Gardens, 2809 U.S. 421 N., Clinton, N.C.

Bobby leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 38 years Janie McLamb Lucas of the home, children Steve Stallings of Roseboro, NC, Catherine Haney of Roseboro, NC, Johanna Lucas Gautier of Fayetteville, NC, Robert Lucas II of Roseboro, NC and Keystina Fann of Fayetteville, NC, Brothers Larry (Elgie) Lucas of Roseboro, NC and Jerry (Connie) Lucas also of Roseboro, NC Sister Judy Lucas of Rosehill, NC, grandchildren Abigail Gautier and Mylot Fann both of the home, Devon, Donnie, DeWayne, Joan, Monica, Mary, Austin and Robert; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Highway, Clinton, N.C.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.