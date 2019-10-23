STEDMAN — Mr. Robert "Bobby" Naylor, 77, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman. Officiating will be Pastor John Blackman, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home before the service. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Heather Buie, 10547 Ruth Vinson Road, Autryville.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Marvin Naylor and Dollie Bell Maynard Naylor.

Bobby retired from Goodyear Tire with 26 years of service. He also loved fishing and his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Buie of Roseboro and Tracy Bunce and husband, Charlie of Wade; grandchildren, Heather Buie of Autryville, Chris Buie and wife, Crystal of San Diego, Calif., Hannah Wrench and husband, Nicholas of Wade and Andrew Bunce; and great-grandchildren, Zannah and Kylie Lyon and Jaron and Noah Buie.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.