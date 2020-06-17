Robert Ray Yancey
Robert Ray Yancey

ROSE HILL — Robert Ray Yancey, 89, of 309 W. Charity Road, passed away Friday, June 13, 2020 at Vidant Hospital.

Robert was born in 1931 in Sampson County to the late William Robert Yancey and Lellie May Buchannon.

A graveside service was held at 6 p.m., Monday, June 15 at Rowan Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Steve Leroux officiating.

Robert, was the widower of Edna Hughes Yancey and was a retired bulldozer operator. He was a veteran of the US Army.

Survivors include; children, Robyn Baker, Tim Yancey and Judy Ezzell; grandson, Jamie Baker; great grandchildren, Kaylee and Luke Baker; and brother, John Yancey and wife Jewell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
