Robert Ray Yancey

ROSE HILL — Robert Ray Yancey, 89, of 309 W. Charity Road, passed away Friday, June 13, 2020 at Vidant Hospital.

Robert was born in 1931 in Sampson County to the late William Robert Yancey and Lellie May Buchannon.

A graveside service was held at 6 p.m., Monday, June 15 at Rowan Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Steve Leroux officiating.

Robert, was the widower of Edna Hughes Yancey and was a retired bulldozer operator. He was a veteran of the US Army.

Survivors include; children, Robyn Baker, Tim Yancey and Judy Ezzell; grandson, Jamie Baker; great grandchildren, Kaylee and Luke Baker; and brother, John Yancey and wife Jewell.

