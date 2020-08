CLINTON — Mr. Robert S. Lee Sr., 66, of 623 Isaac Weeks Road, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro, NC.

The graveside service will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 8 at Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton with Elder Kenneth Atkinson officiating.

Viewing at Worley Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com