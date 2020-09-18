Robert Wayne (Bob) Swain

WARSAW — Robert Wayne (Bob) Swain, 84, of Warsaw, made a peaceful transition to his heavenly home on Sept. 16, 2020. He was born in Southport, on Jan. 2, 1936 to Francis Herbert Swain, Sr. and Cassie Bennett Swain. He was married to his sweetheart Rose Swain for 62 years.

Bob proudly served his country in the US Army and then the Army Reserve for 14 additional years.

He received his undergraduate and master's degrees from NC State University and remained a loyal supporter and fan of the Wolfpack, attending both football and basketball games for many years, even through this past season.

Bob had a long and successful career with the NC Cooperative Extension Service in Columbus and Duplin counties, as well as serving as an Area Swine Specialist. He also worked in the private sector for Carrolls of Warsaw and owned and operated Bob Swain Hog Farm as a contract farmer from 1971 until 2011. He was honored to be inducted into the NC Pork Council Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bob had a nurturing nature that was evident all around him, whether growing fruits and vegetables, raising animals, building lifelong friendships or growing the family of which he was so very proud. He was an avid gardener and shared generously with friends and neighbors. He and Rose have faithfully served as members of Kenansville Baptist Church for 52 years. Bob was a long-time deacon, Sunday School teacher, nursery worker, Wednesday night meal planner, and community service volunteer. He exhibited his strong belief in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in how he loved and served everyone around him.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, David Swain. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose, children, Sharon (Bob) Currin, Greg (Ulla) Swain, Laurie (Randy) Bates, brother Herbert (Bennie) Swain, Jr. and sister-in-law Gloria Swain. Bob (best known as Papa) was most proud of his eight grandchildren, Meredith, Leslie and Taylor Currin; Daniel and Anthony (Brandy) Swain; Will, Elizabeth and Sarah Bates.

Memorial gifts may be made to Kenansville Baptist Church 114 Routledge Rd. Kenansville, NC 28349, Baptist Children's Homes of NC P.O. Box 338 Thomasville, NC 27361, or Vidant Home Health and Hospice 750 S. Kenansville Bypass Kenansville, NC 28349.

Visitation will be held at 1 on Sunday Sept. 20 at Kenansville Baptist Church, followed by a celebration of life service at 2. Due to social distancing requirements, limited seating will be available and masks are required. Friends are encouraged to watch the recorded service available on Youtube after 3 p.m. by searching "Robert Swain Memorial Service." The burial will be private for the family.