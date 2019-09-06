Robert "Bob" Lindsay

Robert Wilkins "Bob" Lindsay passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in his sleep at NCH Nursing Home in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Born on April 30, 1931 in Newton Grove, NC to the late A.C. Lindsay and Bessie Ruth Bass Lindsay. Robert is predeceased by his sister, Willa Dean Lindsay Smith.

Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anna Smith Lindsay of Chattanooga, Tenn.; daughter, Amy Lindsay Grisham, and husband Powell Grisham of Chattanooga; and son, John Robert Lindsay, and wife Kami Cox Lindsay of Adairsville, Ga.; grandchildren, Kali Lindsay Jackson, Cade Lindsay, Seda Lindsay, Stanton Grisham and Whitaker Grisham; great-grandchildren, Joslyn Jackson, Lana Jackson, Adam Jackson Jr., Georgia Lindsay, Gunner Lindsay and Topanga Lindsay; brother, Curtis Ray Lindsay, and wife Peggy Lindsay; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

While Robert and Anna lived many places and were able to adventure all over the United States in their 58 years of marriage, he loved to return to "The Land of Goshen." Newton Grove was always his true home.

Robert was a veteran of the Korean War, serving for four years in the US Navy. He spent the bulk of his career with the Federal Government in the Department of Health and Human Services. He retired early which allowed him to enjoy 30-plus years full-time with Anna, friends and family.

The family will be staying at the home of Curtis and Peggy Lindsay (109 Fox Lake Drive, Clinton). Friends will be welcome on Friday, Sept. 13, between 1 and 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. Goshen United Methodist Church in Newton Grove (2765 Suttontown Road), with a reception to follow in the church Fellowship Hall.