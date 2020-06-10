Roberta Kay "Bobbie" Lundgren
CLINTON — Mrs. Roberta Kay "Bobbie" Lundgren Page, 78, of Keener Road, Clinton, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Roberta was born on August 19, 1941 in Maryland to the late William Carl and Mabel Lundgren. She was a member of Grove Park Baptist Church and widow to James Theodore "JT" Page.

A Graveside Service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Michael Shook officiating. Date of the service will be announced by the family.

She is suriived by her children, Jonathan Duke of Florida, William "Bill" Duke, Donna Martin Baker and Warren "Dusty" Duke, all of Frederick, Maryland; stepson, James Robert "Rob" Page of West Virginia; stepdaughter, Lynda Barker of Delaware; brother, Charles Lundgren and wife, Carol of Danville, Illinois; grandchildren, Sherman Martin, Karla Martin Corob, Warren "Lee" Duke, Korey Duke, James "Jimmy" Duke and Beyla Duke; great-grandchildren, Josie Swire, Dahlila Martin, Kayleighe Duke, Liam Corob and Ellie Corob.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Theodore "JT" Page and a great-grandson, Zachary Jace Duke.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sampson County Animal Shelter by mailing to: SCAS, 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
