Robin Willard

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Robin Renae (Fisher) Willard, 42, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3645 Dunn Road, Roseboro. Officiating will be the Rev. George Terry, and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Carmon Fisher and her nephew, Ronald Lucas.

She is survived by her husband, Derrick Willard of the home; daughter, Raven Willard of the home; mother, Pat Tyndall of Roseboro; brother, Gerald Fisher & wife, Renee of Roseboro; niece, Madison Fisher; and nephews, Stephen Lucas, Ayden Smith and Nate Pitts.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro.