HERRING
Roger Lee Herring, 57, of 526 McKoy St., Clinton, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, Clinton.
JOHNSON
Master Prince Serrano Johnson, of Clinton, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, Clinton.
LEE
Beth Ann Lee, 50, of 305 N. McKay Street, Dunn, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, Clinton.
KEEN
Christopher Perry Keen, 35, of Mount Olive, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.
MENDOZA
Mary Alice Mendoza, 60, of Mount Olive, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, Clinton.