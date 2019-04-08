Obituary
Print

Roger Lee Herring

  |   Visit Guest Book

HERRING

Roger Lee Herring, 57, of 526 McKoy St., Clinton, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, Clinton.

JOHNSON

Master Prince Serrano Johnson, of Clinton, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, Clinton.

LEE

Beth Ann Lee, 50, of 305 N. McKay Street, Dunn, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, Clinton.

KEEN

Christopher Perry Keen, 35, of Mount Olive, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

MENDOZA

Mary Alice Mendoza, 60, of Mount Olive, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, Clinton.
Funeral Home
West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
(910) 594-1004
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.