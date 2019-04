CLINTON — Roger Lee Herring, 57, of 426 McKoy St., Apt. D, died Thursday April 4 2019 at his home.

Funeral Service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at First Baptist Church 900 College St., Clinton. Pastor Leonard Henry officiating. Burial in the Sandhill Cemetery.

