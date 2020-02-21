CLINTON — Romie Swinson, 84, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

Home Going Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Snowhill Baptist Church, 531 Marion-Amos Road, Roseboro, burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery.

Romie leaves her treasured memories to her forever soulmate, Jesse Jennings Jr.; one sister, Mary Bookurn; one brother, Booker T. Bookurn Jr.; seven sons, Jerome (Yuvonne) Swinson, Terry (Rose) Swinson, David (Kim) Swinson, Wendell Swinson, Paul Swinson, Malcolm Sr Swinson, and Larry Swinson; two daughters, Mary (Oscar) Boykin and Patricia Swinson; bonus children, Tommy Beatty, Stanley Henry, and Paul Eason; 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy.,Clinton.

