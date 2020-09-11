Ronald David Naylor

SALEMBURG — Mr. Ronald David Naylor, 52, of Salemburg passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Corinth Baptist Church, 991 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, with the Rev. W.A. Creech officiating. Burial will follow in the Harnett Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 172 Harnett Church Road, Roseboro. Due to COVID- 19 restrictions the family request that masks are worn.

Mr. Naylor was a native of Sampson County, the son of Ronald Tate Naylor and Linda Matthews. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents Bertice and Iona Matthews, and Rhotate and Euva Naylor. He was a salesman with Q C Supply Company and was a farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Young Naylor of the home; two daughters, Samantha Naylor and Hanna Naylor, both of the home; son, Tate Ray Naylor of the home; his mother and stepfather, Linda and Kenneth O. Matthews, Sr. of Salemburg; a step-brother, Kenneth Matthews, Jr. (Denise) of Salemburg.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

