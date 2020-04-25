Ronald David Smith

WARSAW — Ronald David Smith, 68, of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Vident Duplin Medical Center in Kenansville. Ronnie was born in Wake County on June 14, 1951 to the late Maggie Mae Hatcher.

Ronald will be cremated and will return home to be with his family.

In addition to his mother, Ronnie was preceded in death by his three brothers.

Ronnie leaves behind his loving wife, Wilma Gray (Herring) Smith; three daughters, Amanda Lee of Warsaw, Jessica Somers of Beulaville, and Rebecca Moss of Albertson; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Professional services are entrusted in Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.