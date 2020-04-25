Ronald David Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald David Smith.
Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald David Smith

WARSAW — Ronald David Smith, 68, of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Vident Duplin Medical Center in Kenansville. Ronnie was born in Wake County on June 14, 1951 to the late Maggie Mae Hatcher.

Ronald will be cremated and will return home to be with his family.

In addition to his mother, Ronnie was preceded in death by his three brothers.

Ronnie leaves behind his loving wife, Wilma Gray (Herring) Smith; three daughters, Amanda Lee of Warsaw, Jessica Somers of Beulaville, and Rebecca Moss of Albertson; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Professional services are entrusted in Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.