Ronald Pearsall

FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. Ronald Dee Pearsall, 68, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Woodlands Nursing and Rehab Center.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5050 Oak Street, Hope Mills, N.C. 28348. Officiating will be Father Joseph Gaul. Burial will follow at Antioch Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 6583 Red Springs Road, Red Springs, N.C.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service.

He was born in Cumberland County to the late John D. Pearsall and Ramona Marchand Pearsall.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Pearsall of the home; daughter, Kathy P. Metrick and husband, Aaron of Midlothian, Va.; stepdaughter, April L. Cooke of Gastonia, N.C.; brothers, William Pearsall of Fairfield, Vt., Thomas Pearsall of Roseboro and Gary Pearsall of Texas; three grandchildren; sister, Susan Melvin of Roseboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C. 28382.