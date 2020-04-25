Ronald Eugene Dyer

ROSEBORO —Mr. Ronald Eugene Dyer, 73 of Roseboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Scotland Regional Hospice in Laurinburg.

Ron is deceased by his parents and his brother. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Janet of almost 20 years. They were married in Franklin, NC. Ron was born in Jackson, TN on September 15, 1946. He entered the Air Force in July of 1967, and was a Vietnam Veteran. He served in the Air Force for four years and he served his country most of his life.

The memorial service will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1605 Van Buren Avenue, Fayetteville, on Saturday, May 2, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, Morrison Manor, 610B Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

