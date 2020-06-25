CLINTON — Ronald Frank Nelson, 63, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.
Home going services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Family present from 6 to 7 p.m.
Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.