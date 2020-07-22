1/1
Ronald Leigh "Ronnie" Poole
1959 - 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Poole

CLINTON — Ronald Leigh "Ronnie" Poole, 60, passed away peacefully at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro on Monday, July 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 24, at 1 p.m. at the Devotional Gardens Chapel in Warsaw with the Rev. Jimmy Horne officiating. Entombment will immediately follow the service.

Born on Oct. 14, 1959 in Sampson County, Ronnie was the son of the late Gatsie Gray Vause and John Purvis Poole. He was a retired auto body shop and auto painter and loved cars, his favorite being a Chevy. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains and enjoyed music and spending time with his family.

Ronnie leaves behind his three sisters, Anita West of New Port, Faye Rich of Bladenboro, Lula Mae Carter of Garland; two aunts, Alice Wheeler of Kinston and Janice Simmons of Warsaw; special cousin, Maggie Carter; and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews, who all meant so much to him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Ray Poole, C.J. Poole and his Uncle Lewis, who was more like a brother to him.

The family will receive friends at Royal-Hall Funeral Home on Thursday night, from 6-8 p.m.

Condolences may be left by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Poole family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Royal Hall Funeral Home
JUL
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Devotional Gardens Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
