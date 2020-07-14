Ronnie Bruce Britt

MOUNT OLIVE — Ronnie Bruce Britt, 52, passed away suddenly Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020 at his home.

Ronnie graduated from Southern Wayne Senior High School in 1987, from East Carolina University with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology, from Mount Olive College with a bachelor of arts degree in business management, and from Pitt Community College with an associate degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology. He was employed as a nuclear medical technician and was imaging manager with Clinton Medical Clinic in Clinton.

Ronnie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was currently serving as bishop of the Mount Olive Ward.

Preceded in death by his parents, Donald Bruce Britt and Edna Howard Britt, and his maternal grandmother, Kathleen Howard Teasley, who was quite influential in his upbringing, Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie Lane Britt, to whom he was married for 25 years. Also surviving are a brother, Eddie Britt of Grantham; a sister, Pamela Boykin and husband, Mark, of Kenly; a sister-in-law, Meredith Lane Cross and husband, Robert, of Swansboro; and nieces and nephews, Chad Boykin, Hannah Boykin, Jonathan Britt, Matthew Britt, Nathaniel Britt, and Anna Cross Aaron, along with her son, Thomas Aaron.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home. A service to remember Ronnie will be held Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. by the graveside in Maplewood Cemetery in Mount Olive. While flowers are welcome, anyone wishing to make a memorial gift may consider Waylin Animal Clinic, attn: Ronnie Britt Fund, 238 Smith Chapel Road, Mount Olive, NC 28365.

Please remember Marjorie and the rest of the family in your thoughts and prayers.